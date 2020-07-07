Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

The site, sponsored by the Malheur County Health Department, will open at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Scores of vehicles line the county fairgrounds at Ontario's Covid testing site on July 1. Anyone who lives or works in Malheur County is eligible for screening and testing. Nyssa will host another testing site Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

NYSSA – The Malheur County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wednesday.

The testing site opens at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is at 1309 Park Avenue.

The testing is free.

Anyone with a cough, fever, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, headaches, sore throat or a loss of taste or smell is encouraged to attend.

