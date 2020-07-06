YOUR COMMUNITY

The Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum canceled this year's Missoula Children's Theatre Camp's performance of "Cinderella" due to the spread of Covid in Malheur County.

Four Rivers Cultural Center. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Due to the rapid spread of Covid in Malheur County, the Missoula Children’s Theatre Camp’s performance scheduled for Saturday has been canceled by the Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum.

This year’s performance was “Cinderella.”

The decision was made “for the safety of our community,” according to a July 3 post on the center’s Facebook page, as cases continue to rise across the county. As of Sunday, Covid cases in Malheur County totaled 216.

“This was a heavy decision,” according to the post. “Thank you for your understanding.”

News tip? Contact reporter Bailey Lewis at [email protected]

