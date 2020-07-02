Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Numbers released Wednesday by the Malheur County Health Department show Covid numbers are continuing to climb as the Fourth of July holiday looms.

Covid rates as of 7/1/2020.

ONTARIO - The number of county Covid cases jumped to 140 Wednesday, according to the Malheur County Health Department.

The agency reported 1,686 Covid tests had been completed and of the 140 reported cases, 46 people have recovered.

