The annual Thunderegg Days and Festival in Nyssa is scheduled to kick off next Thursday. The three-day event features live music, entertainment, an art contest and more.

Nyssa's annual Thunderegg Days festival is slated to open next Thursday and run through Saturday. Originally focused on the unique rocks created from volcanic ash layers, the event now offers a wide variety of entertainment. (The Enterprise/File)

The Thunderegg Days and Festival will return to Nyssa from Thursday, July 9, to Saturday, July 11, according to a posting on Festival.net.

The free event will be held at the Nyssa School Complex, the posting states, and it is promoted by the Nyssa Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture. Chamber officials didn’t return messages seeking more information.

There will be one stage for entertainment, which is scheduled to feature swing, electronic, blues, country, rhythm and blues/soul, rock, rockabilly, folk, Christian, gospel, children’s and variety, the posting shows. Other activities slated for the event are a car show and sidewalk chalk art contest, and the posting mentions 15 food booths and 75 exhibitors.

The annual event celebrates the thunderegg rock, ShareOregon.com says. “Oregon’s state rock, thundereggs are spherical masses of rock that are nondescript and knobby on the outside, but full of colorful and exquisite designs inside,” according to the website.

“The festival is a family-friendly event complete with live music, a car show, kid’s activities, a quilt show, and more,” the website states. “Of course, gem vendors and local artists are on site, as well as many rock aficionados.”

