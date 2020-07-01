PUBLIC NOTICES

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: July 1, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: July 1, 2020

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In The Matter of the Estate of:

RICHARD VALENCIA MARTINEZ,

Deceased.

Case No. 6100

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

Notice is hereby given that Telly Ray Martinez has been appointed and has qualified as

the Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby

required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first

publication of this notice, as stated below, to the Personal Representative at: Carol DeHaven

Skerjanec, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918 or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain

additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney

for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published July 1, 2020.

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec, 0SBN 941758

Attorney for Personal Representative

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Telly Ray Martinez

1103 NW B Street

Grants Pass, Oregon 97526

(541) 659-8359

ATTORNEY FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec OSBN 941758

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

Publish Dates: July 1, 8, and 15, 2020

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; MARIA

L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE

HUGH YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA

GREGORY YOST; OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND ALL

OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES

UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT,

TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL

PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS

1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO,

OREGON 97914

Defendants

Case No. 20CV20260 SUMMONS

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: June 15, 2020 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates : June 24, 2020, and July 1, 8, and 15, 2020