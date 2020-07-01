Highway Contracted 

Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check. 

If interested call 541-216-0296

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

