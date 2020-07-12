NYSSA

GALLERY: What's a queen to do with no rodeo? The Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen 2021 is still in the saddle.

Jaeden Forresy, Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen for 2020 and 2021, began riding horses eight years ago. The 21-year-old says she misses interacting with kids at rodeos the most. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

After rodeos throughout the county this summer were canceled because of Covid, cowboys, buckaroos, vendors, and fans alike were disappointed. But what about the royalty?

Jaeden Forrey, Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen 2020, got an unexpected surprise. Nyssa asked her to retain her title for another year since the rodeo could not crown a new queen in June. This year's rodeo would have been its 75th anniversary.

Forrey's schedule would normally be full of rodeo appearances and parades this time of year. Without all the events, she is quietly honing her skills and business as a horse trainer.

"It's not just a beauty pageant," Forrey said of the rodeo queen tradition on a recent blistering afternoon standing next to her "queen horse" Dylan on her family land in Idaho. There is real skill, knowledge and horsewomanship to it, she added.

She recently graduated from Treasure Valley Community College's horse production program and plans to spend the time she would have been on the rodeo circuit perfecting her roping skills and training horses for private clients.

The tack room in Jaeden Forrey’s horse trailer houses her rodeo queen regalia. When she rides at rodeos, she wears a crown on her cowboy hat, a rodeo queen belt buckle, chaps, ribbons and a floral spray on her saddle, all in Nyssa Nite Rodeo’s colors of blue, silver and white. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Crown the queen. The Nyssa Nite Rodeo’s silver crown, embellished with blue stones, is passed from one western monarch to the next each year at the rodeo in June. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

The 21-year-old says something about horses resonated with her even before she started riding. "They're such gentle creatures," said Jaeden Forrey. She got her first horse when she was 13 and the experience changed the course of her teenage years. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Forrey’s lariat hangs off her saddle. She has been learning to rope cattle and hopes eventually to compete in team roping events. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Forrey leads a reluctant Dusty out for a training session. She began riding horses at age 13 and recently graduated from Treasure Valley Community College’s horse production and training program. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Forrey eases Dusty through a light warmup. She said her training at TVCC taught her to handle a range of horse behaviors and situations. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Jingle bobs give Forrey’s spurs their signature metallic jangle. According to some traditions, the embellishment was a mark of an accomplished or senior ranch hand or cowpoke. Today they are largely worn as decoration for the trademark sound of the west. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Fire and her foal. The mare was the first horse that Forrey got when she was 13. "She saved my life," says Forrey, "I was going down a bad path." Fire has arthritis in one knee now so Forrey no longer rides her. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

Miss Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen 2021 Jaeden Forrey gets a smooch from one of the two foals at her family property in New Plymouth, Idaho. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

SUPPORT THE ENTERPRISE TO KEEP VITAL NEWS FLOWING.....

Reader support is crucial for the Enterprise to provide in-depth, accurate reporting that otherwise would not get done. Keeping the community well informed is essential. SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically. DONATE - to provide additional support.