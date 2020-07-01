COMMUNITY NEWS

GALLERY: The water attraction at Lions Park opened with a miniature splash and a new entrance fee.

A child tries to catch water droplets in her mouth at the Ontario Splash Pad. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

The Ontario Splash Pad opened Friday, June 26, at Lions Park. The pad is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The attraction is under new management and has a $1 entrance fee for anyone 6 years and older.

Ontario resident Zkyler Martz, 6, practices ample social distancing just after the Splash Pad opened at 11 a.m. as the heat sets in. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Fun in the sun: temperatures were forecast to reach the high 90s on Friday. A handful of families come out before the heat becomes too intense. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Children delight in the spray from fountains and buckets of water as the heat climbs to near-triple digits on June 26. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

The parks district is offering a season pass and also is encouraging those who can’t afford the fee to contact the office on Southwest 3rd Avenue, in Lions Park, for a possible waiver. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Children delight in the spray from fountains and buckets of water as the heat climbs to near-triple digits on June 26. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Satisfied customer: Ontario resident Zkyler Martz, 6, chills in her soaked clothes and coordinating goggles. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A parent cools it in the shade while others partake of the showers. Some balked at the $1 entrance fee instituted this year. The money will be used to meet extra cleaning regulations due to Covid as well as routine maintenance, according to the pad's management. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Ontario resident Zkyler Martz, 6, leads mom, reluctantly, through the green horseshoes. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A child adjusts the spray from a water tower as the sun climbs and the air heats up. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

