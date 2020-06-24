PUBLIC NOTICES

Oregon Telephone Corporation, Storage Auction, Estate of Romaigne Yost, Estate of John Melvin DePonte, Owyhee Cemetery, Jordan Valley Cemetery

Public Notice

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has increased the prescribed Federal Universal Service Charge (FUSC) to 26.5%. This change will be effective on your July 1, 2020 bill from Oregon Telephone Corp. The FUSC amount is calculated by multiplying the FCC’s universal service contribution factor times your interstate service charges. The federal universal service fund program is designed to help keep local telephone service rates affordable for all customers, in all areas of the United States.

Oregon Telephone Corporation

Publish Date: June 24, 2020

Storage Auction

Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Units will be opened starting at 2:00 p.m. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by July 1, 2020: Amy Lawrence Q; Filomina Bruton 17; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Ken Scwabauer 27, 29; Ashley Hendricks T-41; Karen Cushing T-46.

Publish Dates: June 17 and 24, 2020.

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; MARIA

L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE

HUGH YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA

GREGORY YOST; OREGON

DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; AND ALL

OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES

UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT,

TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL

PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS

1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO,

OREGON 97914

Defendants

Case No. 20CV20260 SUMMONS

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: June 15, 2020 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Dates : June 24, 2020, and July 1, 8, and 15, 2020

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

[Probate Department]

In the Matter of the Estate of

John Melvin DePonte

Deceased

Case No. 6121

NOTICE TO INTERESTED

PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the attorneys for the Rick Caldwell, personal representative at address below, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the lawyers for the personal representative, Rick Caldwell

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Rick Cladwel

446 Taz Ln.

Eugene Oregon 97404

LAWYER FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Charles S. Oakes

OSB no. 860796

1052 S. W. 4th

Ave., Suite I

P.O. Box 1047

Ontario, Oregon 97914

Phone no.: (541) 889-2302

Fax no.: (541) 889-2310

E-mail: [email protected]

Publish Date: June 10, 17, and 24, 2020

