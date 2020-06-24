EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Mail Route, Food Services Supervisor, Mayor & City Councilor Candidates,Progressive Franchised Dealer, Maintenance Manager , Ranch Worker

Highway Contracted

Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check.

If interested call 541-216-0296

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

Vale School District Food Services Supervisor

Vale School District #84 is inviting applications for the Food Services Supervisor position which is responsible for providing efficient and effective day-to-day supervision of the District’s Food Services Department in compliance with district, state, and federal regulations.

The job description, qualifications, and essential job functions can be viewed at www.valesd.org.

An application may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, on the District website www.valesd.org, or by calling (541)473-0201, ext. 9.

Salary depends on experience. Position provides monthly insurance contribution and is PERS eligible.

Application deadline – open until filled.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

City of Vale Seeks

Mayor & City Councilor Candidates

The City of Vale will have the position of mayor and two (2) City Council seats become vacant at the completion of the 2020 Calendar year. The mayor position is for two (2) years with the term of service expiring in December of 2022. The Council positions run for four (4) years with the term of service expiring in December of 2024. Positions require residency within the Vale City Limits for a minimum of one year.

The City Council meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month, at 7 PM in the Council Chambers of Vale City Hall. If you are interested in running for City Council please pick up a candidate elections packet from Vale City Hall, 252 B Street W., Vale, OR 97918.

Closing date for submitting completed candidacy forms is 5PM August 27, 2020. Eligible candidates will appear on the November 3rd, 2020 ballot. Elected officials will be sworn into office at the first meeting in January 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact Vale City Hall at 541-473-3133 or [email protected]

Progressive franchised dealer in Southern Oregon expanding with career opportunities. ALIGNMENT TECHNICIAN, BODY SHOP TECHNICIAN, SERVICE ADVISOR, SALES ASSOCIATE.

Competitive wages. Full benefit package. Hall Motor Company, Hwy 140 West, Lakeview OR 97630, 541-947-4965, hallmotorcompany.com.

