Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Owner Artie Freytag said her business will be closed for 14 days. Freytag said her business has adopted an extended shutdown only one other time in 38 years.

Don's Lumber & True Value Hardware store in Adrian is closed for 14 days after an employee of the store tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. (The Enterprise/File).

ADRIAN – It’s been a long time since Don’s Lumber & True Value Hardware in Adrian closed for more than a day.

At least 18 years to be exact.

That was in 2003, when owner Artie Freytag closed the business for seven days to bury and mourn her husband Don.

Freytag, though, was compelled to close the doors of her business this week for at least 14 days after one of her employees tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“I feel bad for my customers,” said Freytag Tuesday.

Freytag said the Malheur County Health Department contacted her Saturday afternoon after her employee tested positive late last week. The employee is recovering at home, Freytag said.

Freytag closed her business this week and went into a 14-day quarantine.

“I can kind of understand. I don’t want to see it spread,” said Freytag.

Freytag, 74, said the health department calls “every day and asks if I have a cough or a temperature.”

She said she isn’t too concerned about catching the virus.

“I’m stressed we are closed down,” said Freytag.

She said she is worried about her customers who will now have to drive to Nyssa or Ontario for hardware supplies or lumber.

The store is a local landmark. The Freytags bought it in 1982 and offer a host of hardware items, tools and lumber to area customers.

Freytag said she is eager to open the doors of her business and thanked the Adrian area community.

“The community is so supportive and so good. Without their support I wouldn’t be here,” said Freytag.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CONTINUING SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!