Oregon State Police reported a car driven by a Washington woman struck several vehicles on Friday afternoon on U.S. 95 near McDermitt. Two drivers died.

Two people died in a multi-vehicle accident Friday afternoon about six miles north of the Oregon-Nevada border in southern Malheur County. (Oregon State Police photo)

Two people died in a traffic accident involving several vehicles Friday on a remote stretch of U.S. Highway 95 at the southern end of Malheur County, the Oregon State Police reported Sunday.

The agency said in a news release that a vehicle driven by Molly Stroup, 38, of Tumwater, Washington, was traveling south on Friday afternoon when she crossed into the northbound lanes.

Her car sideswiped a travel trailer being towed by Christopher Hansen, 42, of Nampa, then sideswiped a Jeep Cherokee driven by Sharon Burke, 55, of San Francisco, and then collided with a Lexus driven by Cheryl Gorman, 73, of Redwood City, California.

The tire of Stroup's car came off and struck a Lexus driven by John Knox, 79, of Fentonway City, California, and injuring his passenger, Holly Knox, 66.

Stroup and Gorman died, state police said.

The crash occurred about six miles north of the Oregon-Nevada border.

Agencies responding besides the state police included the Nevada Highway Patrol, the Malheur County Sheriff's Office, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Jordan Valley Ambulance and Fire, and the Oregon Department of Transportation.