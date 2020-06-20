Denine Tucker, manager of Thunderegg Coffee Company in Nyssa (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).
Sarah Poe, the director of the Malheur County Health Department, talked with the Enterprise about entering phase two of economic reopening in the wake of COVID-19. In the fourth installment of this interview series, Poe discusses what customers should expect when dining out.
