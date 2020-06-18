Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)
Sarah Poe, the director of the Malheur County Health Department, talked with the Enterprise about entering phase two of economic reopening in the wake of COVID-19. In the third installment of this interview series, Poe shares the regulations for nursing homes and care facilities.
News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.
DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!