The drive-thru event will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Malheur County Health Department will host a COVID-19 testing site Wednesday. (CDC file art)

VALE – The Malheur County Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 testing event at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Wednesday.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church at 135 Yakima St. S.

Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director, said the event is a “really positive opportunity made possible by the county.”

“By increasing testing we are supporting the safe reopening of our businesses and preventing an outbreak,” said Poe.

The county reported Monday its first hospitalized case of the COVID-19 virus – a woman over the age of 80 - who is being treated in a Boise hospital. The woman was one of four new county COVID-19 cases since Friday, pushing the number of people testing positive for the virus since March to 38.

Poe said late Tuesday no new positive COVID-19 virus cases had been reported and 32 of the 38 people that tested positive for the malady had recovered.

The health department has administered 967 COVID-19 tests.

