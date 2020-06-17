Storage Auction
Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Units will be opened starting at 2:00 p.m. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by July 1, 2020: Amy Lawrence Q; Filomina Bruton 17; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Ken Scwabauer 27, 29; Ashley Hendricks T-41; Karen Cushing T-46.
Publish Dates: June 17 and 24, 2020.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Public Notice: Barren Valley Complex Population Management Plan in Southeastern Oregon.
The BLM has prepared a Final Environmental Assessment (EA), Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), and a Decision Record (DR), that authorizes the removal of excess wild horses, fertility control applications, and the need to maintain the population within appropriate management level (AML) over a 10-year time frame in order to achieve a thriving natural ecological balance (TNEB) within the Barren Valley Complex. The actions will be implemented in accordance with and subject to the guiding land use plan - the Southeastern Oregon Resource Management Plan and Final EIS.
The documents can be found at: https://go.usa.gov/xdHvf. The name of the project is Barren Valley Complex Wild Horse Management Area Population Management Plan – Bureau of Land Management, DOI-BLM-ORWA-V000-2019-0040-EA.
If you would like to receive a hard copy of these documents, please contact the Vale District office at 541-473-3144.
Publish Date: June 17, 2020
_______________________________________________________________________________________
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON
FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR
[Probate Department]
In the Matter of the Estate of
John Melvin DePonte
Deceased
Case No. 6121
NOTICE TO INTERESTED
PERSONS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the attorneys for the Rick Caldwell, personal representative at address below, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.
All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the lawyers for the personal representative, Rick Caldwell
PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
Rick Cladwel
446 Taz Ln.
Eugene Oregon 97404
LAWYER FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:
Charles S. Oakes
OSB no. 860796
1052 S. W. 4th
Ave., Suite I
P.O. Box 1047
Ontario, Oregon 97914
Phone no.: (541) 889-2302
Fax no.: (541) 889-2310
E-mail: [email protected]
Publish Date: June 10, 17, and 24, 2020
_______________________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________________________