PUBLIC NOTICES

Storage Auction, Environmental Assessment, Estate of John Melvin DePonte, Vale School District, Jordan Valley Cemetery

Storage Auction

Lincoln Storage will hold an auction of delinquent units on July 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in Vale OR. This will be a sealed bid Auction. Units will be opened starting at 2:00 p.m. Location is at 315 Glenn St. North, Vale, OR. The following are delinquent and will be sold at auction if not paid in full by July 1, 2020: Amy Lawrence Q; Filomina Bruton 17; Jonathon Harrison 65-A; Ken Scwabauer 27, 29; Ashley Hendricks T-41; Karen Cushing T-46.

Publish Dates: June 17 and 24, 2020.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Public Notice: Barren Valley Complex Population Management Plan in Southeastern Oregon.

The BLM has prepared a Final Environmental Assessment (EA), Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI), and a Decision Record (DR), that authorizes the removal of excess wild horses, fertility control applications, and the need to maintain the population within appropriate management level (AML) over a 10-year time frame in order to achieve a thriving natural ecological balance (TNEB) within the Barren Valley Complex. The actions will be implemented in accordance with and subject to the guiding land use plan - the Southeastern Oregon Resource Management Plan and Final EIS.

The documents can be found at: https://go.usa.gov/xdHvf. The name of the project is Barren Valley Complex Wild Horse Management Area Population Management Plan – Bureau of Land Management, DOI-BLM-ORWA-V000-2019-0040-EA.

If you would like to receive a hard copy of these documents, please contact the Vale District office at 541-473-3144.

Publish Date: June 17, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

[Probate Department]

In the Matter of the Estate of

John Melvin DePonte

Deceased

Case No. 6121

NOTICE TO INTERESTED

PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the attorneys for the Rick Caldwell, personal representative at address below, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the lawyers for the personal representative, Rick Caldwell

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Rick Cladwel

446 Taz Ln.

Eugene Oregon 97404

LAWYER FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Charles S. Oakes

OSB no. 860796

1052 S. W. 4th

Ave., Suite I

P.O. Box 1047

Ontario, Oregon 97914

Phone no.: (541) 889-2302

Fax no.: (541) 889-2310

E-mail: [email protected]

Publish Date: June 10, 17, and 24, 2020

_______________________________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________________