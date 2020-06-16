MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH

VIDEO: Restrictions on gatherings have eased, but there are still regulations. In the second installment of a series of video interviews, Sarah Poe, the director of the Malheur County Health Department, laid out the new guidance on groups in phase two of economic reopening.

Around 20 people gather under a gazebo during the rain during a Black Lives Matter community vigil on Saturday, June 13. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan)

Sarah Poe, the director of the Malheur County Health Department, talked with the Enterprise about entering phase two of economic reopening in the wake of COVID-19. In the second installment of this interview series, Poe discusses who can gather where and how.

News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!