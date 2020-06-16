Sarah Poe, director of the Malheur County Health Department. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)
Sarah Poe, the director of the Malheur County Health Department, sat down and talked with the Enterprise about what entering phase two of economic reopening means for the county and its residents. This is the first of five video installments.
News tip? Contact reporter Rachel Parsons at [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.
DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!