ONTARIO LIFE

PHOTOS: Ontario's organizers of recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations brought in speakers for an event held Saturday night.

Around 20 people gather under a gazebo during the rain during the Black Lives Matter Community Vigil. The organizers also set up a voter registration booth for attendees (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

On Saturday, June 13th, around 20 people gathered under a gazebo at Lions Park in Ontario for a vigil honoring victims of police brutality organized by the Ontario Black Lives Matter team. Speakers included Burns Paiute Council member Cecil Dick and Tribal Chair Eric Hawley, who shared about the area’s history through an Indigenous perspective; Charlie York, from Texas, who read his poems about Sandra Bland and protesting.

During the event, Ontario Black Lives Matter directors also focused on how to locally implement change in the community through legislative involvement as well as aiming to affirm the experiences that people of color face in this area.

Black Lives Matter Ontario board member Raquel Sandoval-Gonzalez says while she now lives in Seattle, she is organizing in Ontario because she was born and raised here. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

Burns Paiute Tribal Council member Cecil Dick speaks to the crowd about the tribe's history in Ontario. He touched upon issues such as forced removal, movement to the reservations, and the loss of land rights. Dick also focused on how change can happen for marginalized groups through legislation such as speaking on a bill called SB 13 that pushes for the expansion of school curriculum that focuses on tribal history. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan)

Black Lives Matter Ontario board member Charlie Gonzales speaks with an attendee after Saturday's vigil at Lions Park. The group is asking for the audience to provide testimony about experiences they may have with police brutality. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan)

Black Lives Matter Ontario board member Jenn Yano reiterates the group's initiative sfor the Ontario City Council and the Ontario Police Department such as retaining the fine forgiveness program and implementing a citizen police overview committee. This is her first foray into organizing. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan)

Artwork listing Black victims who died of police brutality is displayed at the vigil held in Lions Park. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

A paper of the names of victims of police brutality were placed on each table in the gazebo ahead of the vigil Saturday, June 13. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan)

Charlie Gonzales reads names of Black victims of police brutality asking the attendees to repeat the names. (The Enterprise/Kezia Setyawan).

News tip? Contact photojournalist Kezia Setyawan at [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

[Keep quality journalism alive for $5: www.malheurenterprise.com/subscribe]