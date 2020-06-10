PUBLIC NOTICES

City of Vale, Pioneer, Summons, Estate of John Melvin DePonte

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

[Probate Department]

In the Matter of the Estate of

John Melvin DePonte

Deceased

Case No. 6121

NOTICE TO INTERESTED

PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the attorneys for the Rick Caldwell, personal representative at address below, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the personal representative, or the lawyers for the personal representative, Rick Caldwell

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Rick Cladwel

446 Taz Ln.

Eugene Oregon 97404

LAWYER FOR PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE:

Charles S. Oakes

OSB no. 860796

1052 S. W. 4th

Ave., Suite I

P.O. Box 1047

Ontario, Oregon 97914

Phone no.: (541) 889-2302

Fax no.: (541) 889-2310

E-mail: [email protected]

Publish Date: June 10, 17, and 24, 2020

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR Case No. 20CV15859 SECOND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION, TREASURE VALLEY GRAIN LLC, an Idaho limited liability company, Plaintiffs, vs. The Unknown Heirs or Devisees of JAMES WHELAN aka JAMES PHELAN, Deceased, JOHN DOES 1 - 5, JANE DOES 1 - 5, individually, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, lien, or interest, in the property described in the complaint herein with an interest, in a strip of land lying immediately Southwest of that certain parcel of land described by Quitclaim Deed instrument number 2020-0108 on file in the office of the Clerk, Malheur County, Oregon, more particularly described as follows: A strip of land fifty (50) feet wide lying adjacent to and on the Northwesterly side of the present Northwesterly right-of-way boundary line of the Homedale Branch of the Union Pacific Railroad Company, said Homedale Branch right-of-way originally acquired by the Oregon Short Line Railroad Company, in the Northwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (NW1/4SE1/4) of Section thirty-two (32), Township nineteen (19) South, Range forty-seven (47) East, Willamette Meridian, in Malheur County, Oregon, and extending from the West line of said Quitclaim parcel per said Quitclaim Deed instrument 2020-0108 Southwesterly to the North-South center line of said Section 32; Said strip of land being bound on the East by said Quitclaim parcel per said Quitclaim Deed instrument 2020-0108, bound on the South by said present Northwesterly right-of-way boundary line of the Homedale Branch of the Union Pacific Railroad Company, bound on the West by Lot 35 in Block 9 per the official plat of Morgan Addition to the City of Nyssa, records of Malheur County, Oregon, and being bound on the North by a line which is one-hundred fifty (150) feet distant Northwesterly from and parallel with the center line of the main track of said Homedale Branch. Containing no less than 6,739.1 square feet, Defendants. TO DEFENDANTS: The Unknown Heirs or Devisees of JAMES WHELAN aka JAMES PHELAN, Deceased, JOHN DOES 1 - 5, JANE DOES 1 - 5, individually, and also all other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, lien, or interest in the property described in the complaint. NOTICE: You are hereby required to appear and defend the complaint filed against you in the above-entitled action within thirty (30) days from the date of service of this Summons upon you, and in case of your failure to do so, for want thereof, Plaintiffs will apply to the court for relief demanded in the complaint. NOTICE TO DEFENDANTS READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY! You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal document called “motion” or “answer.” The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on Plaintiff’s attorney to Daniel W. Bower, Morris Bower & Haws PLLC, 12550 W. Explorer Drive, Suite 100, Boise, Idaho 83713. If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling tollfree (800) 452-7636. This Summons is published by Order of the Honorable Erin K. Landis, Judge of the above-entitled court, made and entered on the 4th day of May 2020

Court Number: 20CV15859

Owner: Morris Bower & Haws PLLC

Publish Dates: May 20 & 27, 2020, and June 3 & 10, 2020

