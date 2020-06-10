OBITUARIES

William D. “Bill” Arriola

October 22, 1950 ~ May 29, 2020

William D. “Bill” Arriola died May 29, 2020, at home in Coquille, Oregon, after becoming ill from cancer.

A private family service will be held Saturday, June 6 in Coquille. A celebration of Bill’s life will be held for friends at a later date.

Bill was born October 22, 1950, to Danny and Mildred (Smith) Arriola and was raised on his family’s cattle ranch in Westfall, Oregon. After graduation from Harper High School, Bill joined the Army where he served as a helicopter door gunner during the Vietnam War. Bill did not talk much about his service – he was content to say, “I did my job.” When he returned from the Army, he joined his oldest brother Frank to log timber in Coos County with his future father-in law “Babe” Wooley. Babe taught Bill so much about logging and they remained close until Babe’s untimely death. Joined later by their younger brother Gene, Bill continued a lifelong career of logging in Coos County with stints in California.

Bill was a private man who was content to sit back and let others speak, but he was also the life of the party. He had a wicked sense of humor, laughed often, and was a great dancer. Wherever there was dancing, he was in the middle of the floor – feet shuffling, surrounded by laughing partners. Bill loved to golf and when he wasn’t at work, he could be found at his church – the Coquille Valley Elks golf course.

He couldn’t wait for hunting season and spent time each year deer and elk hunting with family and friends in Westfall. Bill loved to have fun, but he was passionate about work and particular about doing it well. He wasn’t ready to retire and sit back and relax. He loved his family, his work, football – especially the ’49ers, golf, fishing, hunting – and cold beer. In an emergency, warm beer would do.

Bill tempted death from the time he was a kid on the ranch, through teenage stunts on motorcycles, fast cars and racing down the sheer drop-off “Bill’s Butte” in an old pickup; and later as a soldier in Vietnam; then all the wild stunts he pulled over the years. His willingness to take risks and lack of fear allowed him to live a full life even though his death came too soon.

Bill is survived by his wife of 45 years Lynda “Che”; daughters Casey Arriola Gallino and Briana Arriola (Chris Dodd); son Justin; grandchildren Laney, Spencer, Saige, and Grey; and great-grandsons Willy and Beck. He also leaves behind his mother Mildred, brother Frank (Susan), brother and best friend Gene (Kaye), brother Tony (Stephanie), sister Tammi Herman (Greg), numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and special uncle Sonny Smith (Judy).

We will remember Bill for how much he loved his family, for his love of fun and his love of work. We will miss his devilish grin and sense of humor and remember him as a man who lived life fearlessly and fully. Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.

Gordon “Dale” Luther

September 5, 1948 ~ May 31, 2020

Gordon “Dale” Luther passed away May 31, 2020, in Boise. He was born September 5, 1948, in Fairfield, Ohio, when his father was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. After his father was sent to Germany for the Berlin Air Lift, his family moved to California, living with relatives until purchasing a home in El Monte, where he spent his early years. Later years were spent in Lompoc, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach and Bishop, California, graduating from Bishop High School in 1966. After high school, he attended Antelope Valley Junior College.

Dale joined the Navy two days before his draft number was called. He was an aviation machinist mate on a DC6/C118B, serving in Hawaii and Alameda, California, with flights into Guam, the Philippines and Vietnam. Dale didn’t like water and proudly claimed that he never set foot on a ship, even though he was in the Navy.

After release from active duty, Dale moved to Ontario, Oregon, where he worked in various jobs including construction for Clough & Odell, flagging for Farmers Supply Co-op and doing field work for Murata Farms. The construction and ag skills learned on these jobs were useful throughout his life.

His greatest feat was meeting and wooing Jane Clark. They were married November 30, 1974, in Vale, and resided in Bishop, until March 1976 when Dale and his brother, Trent, joined together to begin Precision Auto Machine in Ontario, Oregon. Dale was a Master Machinist, using his experience from the Navy and honing his skills over the next 42 years. He was renowned for his quality work.

Skiing was another important part of Dale’s life. He was a member of the National Ski Patrol for 44 years at Brundage Mountain out of McCall, Idaho. He served as Patrol Representative for the Payette Lakes Ski Patrol, Southern Idaho Regional Director, the Southern Idaho Regional Co-Awards Chair for 14 years, and assisted in regional training. He was considered a mentor by many of the newer patrollers. Dale was famous for his “bedpan awards” given to fellow Payette Lakes Ski patrollers at their end-of-year banquets. His ski patrol family was very important to Dale.

Dale and Jane also had a traveling family: groups of friends and family members he and Jane joined over the years, traveling to many sites throughout the world. Dale enjoyed expanding his horizons, however his traveling companions were the highlight for him.

Uncle Dale was a favorite of his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and great grand nieces and nephews. He attended as many games, graduations, weddings, and other celebrations as he could. He delighted in giving rides on his tractor, 4-wheelers, and in his “clown pick-up.” He also loved to share his beloved Brundage Mountain and the many runs it offers. Dale and Janes’ homes in Ontario and McCall welcomed many friends and members of the family.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Shirley, and his niece, Ronda Hulce.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Jane; his sister Judi Coil (John) of Clarkston, Washington; sister Adrianne Cohen (Lewis) of Williamsburg, Virginia; brother, Trent (Nadine) of Damascus, Oregon; and brother-in-law Bill, (Mary) of Boise. He is also survived by 13 nieces and nephews, 16 grand nieces and nephews, and six great-grand nieces and nephews as well as many beloved cousins and friends.

No service is planned due to Covid-19. Suggested memorials are to the Vale Food Pantry, 3627 Cedar Road W, Vale, Oregon 97918; Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance, 801 Roeder Road, Suite 750, Silver Spring, Maryland 20910; or to a charity of one’s choice.

DEATHS:

• Karan Mae Ward, 76, of Nyssa, died May 31 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

• Mary Ellyn McCray, 75, formerly of Fruitland, died June 1 in Hermiston. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

• Terry Neil Baskett, 66, of Payette, died June 1, at home in Payette. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Lanelle Marie Williams, 73, of Vale, died June 1, at a Boise hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

• Eric Trujillo, 53, of Fruitland, died June 5 at home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

