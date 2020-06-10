EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Ranch worker, Highway Contracted, Heavy Equipment Mechanic, Maintenance Mechanic, CDL Driver, Production Worker, Heavy Equipment Operator

US Silica Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator

The Seasonal Heavy Equipment Operator position is located at the Drewsey, Oregon mine site. This position will start in May and end in late fall; as weather permits. The schedule is 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. Camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to

– Operate various types of heavy equipment to excavate and move ore, dirt, rock, and other raw materials – Operate equipment fluidly and effectively to create and move stockpiles as required. – Responsible for the safe operation of equipment and follow all traffic rules. – Meet productivity standards in a timely manner and adapt to changes in the work environment – Inspect equipment and supplies such as tires, lights, brakes, gas, oil and water, etc. – Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures – Keep the equipment clean and presentable – Perform equipment maintenance as required

Other requirements:

– High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience – The ability to work independently with a strong attention to detail – Possess an excellent operation and safety record – Good attendance history. – Ability to work a flexible work schedule. – Ability to communicate effectively, both written and oral.

Apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

__________________________________________________________________________________________

US Silica Production Worker

The Production Worker position is located at the Vale, Oregon site. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority · Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars · Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching · Uses manual and automatic palletizer · Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers · Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product · Check and record bag weights · Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience · Ability to communicate effectively (written and verbal) · Ability to work in a fast-paced environment. · Ability to work independently. · Ability to work a flexible work schedule. · Good attendance history. · Multi-Tasking skills.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

US Silica CDL Driver

The CDL Driver position is located at the Vale, Oregon site. This is a local position and home daily. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues. · Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility. · Manage plant waste loads · Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product. · Inspect and maintain all equipment. · Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement. · Qualifying DMV driving history · Current DOT Physical/Medical card. · Excellent driving and safety record · Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

US Silica Maintenance Mechanic III

The Maintenance Mechanic III position is located at the Vale, Oregon plant and will report directly to the Maintenance Supervisor. The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

- Perform all tasks in a safe and environmentally responsible manner. - Direct & perform preventive and predictive maintenance tasks as assigned - Direct & perform general maintenance tasks as assigned. - Install and rearrange complex equipment - Diagnose complex equipment failures - Dismantle, repair and reassemble complex equipment - Perform work in the mechanic’s skill area such as fabrication, assembly, welding, burning, cutting and pipefitting - Complete routine paper and computer work - Assist supervisor, planner and manager in the planning and scheduling of work - Strong level of skill in the use of typical mechanic’s tools, equipment, and inspection gauges - Work from drawings, verbal instructions or sketches, and IFS work order system - Occasionally perform work in other trades (i.e., light electrical, mobile equipment) - Operate man-lifts, scissor lifts, cranes, and forklifts as required - Able to operate production equipment as required - Ensure shop areas, work areas, parts, tools etc. are kept clean and orderly - Work overtime as needed - Work on-call as needed.

The candidate will possess the following qualifications:

Education / Certifications:

– High school diploma or general education degree (GED); or one to three years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. – 10+ years of experience as a maintenance mechanic in a heavy industrial setting – Valid driver’s license

Job Skills:

– Strong understanding of electricity. Able to safely use and read a multimeter and assist electricians – Able to complete minor electrical repairs safely – Strong understanding of welding, cutting, fabrication, and mechanical assembly and disassembly – Understand purpose and function of basic mechanic tools – Good computer skills (Word, Excel, ERP system) – Good communication skills; written and oral – Able to write reports, memos, emails etc. in clear and concise manner – Gather and analyze information skillfully and with alternate solutions in mind when necessary – Familiarity with working on ladders, scaffolds and in confined spaces/pits – Strong mechanical aptitude.

Ability:

– Comply with all corporate policies and the Mine Safety & Health Administration (MSHA) while working. – Solve practical problems and deal with a variety of concrete variables in situations where only limited standardization exists. Ability to interpret a variety of instructions furnished in written, oral, diagram or schedule form. – Good understanding of shop mathematics – Skilled at troubleshooting. – Strong attention to detail – Possess an excellent safety record – Consistently at work and on time – Meet schedules and deadlines on time – Demonstrate the ability to adapt to changes in the work environment – Able to work varied shifts – Able to work on-call as required.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

US Silica Heavy Equipment Mechanic

The Mine Mechanic position is located at our Drewsey, OR mine site. This is a full-time position with a schedule of 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. During the summer mining season camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safe work practices. · Troubleshoot and repair mine equipment (haul trucks, excavator, grader, dozer, etc.) as needed. · Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements and perform PM’s on a set schedule. · Perform general maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames. · Examines protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks, excavators, bulldozers, and all other support equipment including travel trailers. · Sample fluids. · Fueling and lubrication of equipment. · Order parts, oil, fuel and supplies to maintain productivity. · Keep records as required. · Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience; and one year of heavy equipment maintenance experience. · Strong technical and troubleshooting skills. · Ability to communicate effectively; written and oral. · Ability to work independently. · Ability to obtain a Class A license with doubles/tanker endorsement; if needed.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Highway Contracted

Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check.

If interested call 541-216-0296

__________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452