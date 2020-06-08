ONTARIO - Residents, educators, organizers, and government officials gave impassioned speeches, and shared emotional personal stories and testimonials about their experiences with ethnic and gender inequality on Thursday, June 4. Hundreds turned out for the local Black Lives Matter protest, followed by a smaller gathering on Friday, June 5.
RELATED COVERAGE:
PHOTOS: Demonstration in Ontario brings out diverse crowd
With hundreds attending, Ontario's Black Lives Matter protest proceeds peacefully
PHOTOS: Ontario's Black Lives Matter protest draws diverse, engaged crowd downtown
SUPPORT OUR SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY: SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.