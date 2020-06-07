CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

ONTARIO – A 70-year-old man from Malheur County has died from the coronavirus, the first such death in the county, officials announced.

Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department director, disclosed the death in a statement late Saturday night. The statement didn’t identify the man or list when he died or under what circumstances.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by the death,” Poe said in her statement. “Contact tracers are working diligently to trace and ensure our community remains as safe as possible,” Poe said.

The death comes as Malheur County moved to a less restrictive environment for people, businesses and organizations under the state’s second phase of reopening.

Only two other counties in eastern Oregon have reported COVID-19 deaths. Umatilla County has reported three and Wasco County reported one.

Since the first case was reported in Malheur County in late March, 33 people have been reported infected with the respiratory disease. Of those none required hospitalization and 28 have recovered, according to Malheur County officials.

State data shows that Malheur County has conducted 836 tests for the virus, with 4% showing as positive. The state average for positive results from COVID-19 testing is 3%.

