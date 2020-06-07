MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE

PHOTO GALLERY: The protest on Thursday, June 4, in Ontario proved to be peaceful and featured speakers, signs and chants. The crowd reflected the diverse population of the community.

Many came out on Thursday, June 4, in support of the local Latino community, calling attention to the discrimination it faces. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

In Ontario, hundreds of people came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Thursday, June 4. Residents, educators, organizers, and government officials gave impassioned speeches, and shared emotional personal stories and testimonials about their experiences with ethnic and gender inequality.

A woman holds a sign demanding justice for Breonna Taylor, a black woman killed in her home by police in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 13. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

The crowd kneels for a moment of silence in memory of those killed because of police violence. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A demonstrator holds a sign that references the 2020 election. Activists told attendees that policy change can only happen through the political system. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Emotions ranged from tearful to joyous. Friends share a smile in front of city hall. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Two women embrace during the rally at city hall. Speakers addressed discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community as well as the Native American community. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A woman's face begins to register emotion as she listens to people share testimonials and personal stories. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A man listens as community members and residents share personal stories of discrimination. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

A man stands in the glare of the sun as marchers converge on Ontario City Hall. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Women listen as people share messages of support and personal stories of loss through police violence. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Protesters end the rally at Ontario City Hall chanting "No justice, no peace." (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

