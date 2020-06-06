ONTARIO COMMUNITY

Organizer Charlie Gonzalez announced a second demonstration would be held at 8 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of the Plaza Inn restaurant on Southwest Fourth Street. He said Steven Romero, Ontario police chief, would address the demonstrators.

An attendee takes a knee in recognition of football player and social activist Colin Kaepernick during a Black Lives Matter protest in Ontario on Thursday, June 4. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

Charlie Gonzalez, organizer of the Black Lives Matter protest in Ontario on Thursday, has scheduled a second protest for Friday at 8 p.m. He said in a video posted on his Facebook page that the protest would be held in the parking lot of the Plaza Inn, 812 S.W. 4th Ave. Gonzalez said that Steven Romero, Ontario police chief, has agreed to address the gathering.

This follows the protest Thursday evening that drew several hundred people in a march to Ontario City Hall that ended without any incidents.

