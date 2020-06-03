OBITUARIES

Clark Hutton

August 13, 1942 ~ May 4, 2020

Clark Hutton, 77, entered into rest on May 4 at Stanford- Palo Alto. He was born on August 13, 1942, in Ontario, Oregon. Clark is survived by his wife of 42 years Carolyn Hutton; children, Mike Helton, Robert Helton, Wendy Joyce and Vicki Houston; 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Clark proudly served his county through the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Clark started his career in Oregon in the banking business and finally retired as a branch manager for the Bank of Stockton in Tracy, California. He was a member of the Rotary Club in Tracy, and enjoyed fishing, horses and hunting.

Clark will be remembered for his social spirit and his love for people. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

P.L. Fry and Son is honored to be serving the Hutton family. For condolences to the family, please visit his online tribute page at www.plfryandson.com.

Due to COVID-19, services will be held at a later date.

Deaths:

Juanita M. Hall, 83, of New Plymouth, died May 24 at her home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Evalyn E. Wieneke, 104, of Ontario, died May 24 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Joseph Katancik, 62, of Payette, died May 21 at home in Payette. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Naomi M. Morley, 91, of Nyssa, died May 26 at Nyssa Gardens. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Todd B. Winings, 57, of Ontario, died May 23 near Huntington. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Lillian Irene Roberts Vinsonhaler, 97, of Nyssa, died May 27 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Javier Fuentes, 60, of Ontario, died May 26 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Darrell Ernest Barker, 88, of New Plymouth, died May 28 at a care facility in Fruitland. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Delbert Randall Buell, 91, of Ontario, died May 28 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

