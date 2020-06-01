PUBLIC SAFETY

The Malheur County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal accident that occurred Saturday night near Mitchell Butte.

VALE – Two Parma men died in a utility task vehicle accident south of Vale Saturday night, according to the Malheur County Sherriff’s Office.

Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson said Monday that Zach Trillhaase, 31, and Johnnie Maples, 47, died when their two-seat vehicle hit an embankment, flipped several times, and ejected the two men.

Johnson said dispatch received a call about the accident just before 7 p.m. Saturday night and deputies arrived at the remote location just after 8 p.m.

Johnson said Maples was the operator of the side-by-side and Trillhaase was the passenger. Both men died at the scene.

The crash occurred on Twin Springs Road, past Mitchel Butte about 20 miles south of Vale.

Johnson said the case is still under investigation.

