The local judicial entity will be closed several days during the summer in response to budget challenges.

The Malheur County Circuit Court will adjust its hours of operation in response to budget woes. (The Enterprise/File).

VALE - All circuit courts in Oregon will be closed Friday, May 29, and on June 26 and July 17 in response to anticipated state budget shortfalls.

Also, the Malheur County Circuit Court plans to switch its hours of operation because of budget woes. The circuit court will now be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Previously, the circuit court closed at 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Residents who have business with the court are asked to enter the courthouse in Vale from the back door.

For more information contact the Malheur County Circuit Court at 541-473-5171.

