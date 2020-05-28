Free PHOTO GALLERY

The drive-by event Wednesday proved to be a unique way to honor the 2020 Tiger graduates.

OHS graduate Melissa Jagelski waves to well-wishers Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Family and friends celebrated a major milestone with Ontario High School graduates Wednesday.(The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

As OHS graduates clutched their diplomas, families quickly snapped photos during the drive-by graduation at Ontario High School. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Signs, balloons and smiles highlighted the Ontario High School graduation Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Ontario High School's class of 2020 celebrated graduation in style Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The graduation parade at Ontario High School Wednesday offered plenty of pomp. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Ontario High School 2020 graduates were honored with a drive-by diploma ceremony Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Cars and trucks were adorned with signs congratulating the 2020 Ontario High School graduates Wednesday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).