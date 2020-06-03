MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS

This is the first year the organization has been able to give more than $20,000 in a single year.

VALE – The Vale Alumni Association is handing out scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 to a dozen recent Viking graduates this year.

The association announced the scholarship winners last week.

The recipients this year are: Brianna Beesley, Sydney Bolyard, Justin Buhrig, Maycee Delong, Morgan Hager, Demia Hardin, Matthew McBride, Keegan Mizuta, Alexis Rodger, Anna Saunders, Amber Tolman and Rachel Wolfe.

The Vale Alumni Association has distributed $74,300 in scholarships to 85 graduates during the past eight years.

This year’s total was $20,500.

This is the first year the organization has been able to give more than $20,000 in a single year – a total the members felt was fitting for the Class of 2020.

﻿PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CONTINUING FREE SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!