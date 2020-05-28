Free NYSSA NEWS

Fresh asparagus, "takeout" at the library and more in this week's Nyssa News.

Nyssa High graduates rode in a parade last week before heading to the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In theater to watch a video compilation of the senior class. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Hurrah for Nyssa, especially your support of the Class of 2020! It was great to see so many cars lining Main Street and to hear the cheers and horns honking as the Class of 2020 parade went through town.

Supporting each other, whether a graduate, neighbor or local business is what makes Nyssa such a great place to live.

• “A” is for asparagus. Yes, it’s that time of year when we get to enjoy delicious asparagus picked in local fields. Every Friday afternoon, you can get your fix filled by purchasing freshly-picked asparagus at the stand at the stop light.

• The Nyssa Nite Rodeo Board has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s rodeo due to the COVID-19 threat and Governor Brown’s restrictions on large gatherings. For 75 years, the Nyssa community, including businesses, sponsors, an army of volunteers, fans, contestants and stock contractors have come together in support of the rodeo.

For anyone who has been involved in an event of this magnitude, you know how much work – months and months of work – go in to hosting a community event. A huge thank you to the Rodeo Board for all your work on the rodeo.

Check out their Facebook page and website, nyssaniterodeo.com, for information regarding the 2021 queen as well as the Nyssa or Adrian student who will be the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from the rodeo board.

• Details for summer reading through the Nyssa Public Library are still being worked out. Watch for flyers or check the library’s Facebook page. In the meantime, the library is open for “takeout” – Place a hold on books either online, by calling 541-372-2978 or e-mail [email protected] Library takeout hours are from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday. Call the library when you arrive, and the library staff will check your items out and place them in the outdoor pick up location.

Storytime is held live on Facebook at 11 a.m. Tuesdays.

