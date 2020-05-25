Free PHOTO GALLERY

Vale and Nyssa High Schools celebrated 2020 grads last week with parades in front of the schools.

Vale High School held a parade through town for this year's graduating class on Sunday, May 24. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The class of 2020 in Malheur County continues to celebrate the end of a strange senior year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. In Vale and Nyssa, parades showcased this year's graduating class.

At Vale High, seniors rode through town on Sunday, May 24 – on what would have been their original graduation date. In Nyssa, seniors put on an evening parade before heading to the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In to watch a video celebrating the class of 2020.

Vale High School held a parade through town for this year's graduating class on Sunday, May 24. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale graduates rode triumphantly through town on Sunday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale High School's class of 2020 parade went down A Street and circled back on B Street. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Seniors celebrated the end of a year marked by the COVID-19 pandemic. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A little rain did nothing to dampen the spirits of Nyssa's 2020 grads. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Nyssa High graduates rode in a parade last Wednesday before heading to the Parma Motor-Vu Drive-In theater to watch a video compilation of the senior class. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale High School held a parade through town for this year's graduating class on Sunday, May 24. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale grads decked out their cars with signs and decorations. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale High seniors rode in style at Sundays's parade. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale High School seniors rode in style as community members cheered them on from the sidewalk.(The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

