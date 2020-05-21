Free CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

Four employees who work at Fry Foods in Ontario tested positive for COVID-19. The employees were asked to self-quarantine and the plant is operating at partial capacity for now.

ONTARIO – Four employees tested positive for COVID-19 at Fry Foods,Inc. in Ontario this week.

The company fired up its plant at 602 Stanton Boulevard late Wednesday morning after COVID-19 test results came back for its roughly 280 employees, according to Douglas Wold, Oregon/Idaho Fry Foods human resources manager.

The plant reopened at roughly 80% of its normal operating capacity, Wold said. He said he anticipates the Ontario site will return to full capacity by the Memorial Day holiday.

Wold said the employees who tested positive were shocked when he broke the news to them. They said they felt fine and had no symptoms, he added.

The company asked them to follow guidelines to stay home, Wold said. None of the employees needed hospitalization.

The Malheur County Health Department begins tracing contacts of anyone who has been found to be infected, said Sarah Poe, the agency's director.

The agency checks in daily with individuals who test positive to ensure they are isolating, usually at home. The health department also checks in with the individuals' contacts twice daily for two weeks.

The food processing plant that specializes in fried appetizer items closed last week on Thursday, May 24, and announced mandatory testing for employees the next day.

The closure followed a shutdown of the company’s plant in Weiser, after several employees there were found to be infected.

Wold said Southwest District Health has already cleared several of the employees at the Weiser plant to return to work.

PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CONTINUING FREE SERVICE TO THE COMMUNITY

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!