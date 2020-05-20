MALHEUR COUNTY ELECTIONS

Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter said a problem with a voting machine is holding up a final, unofficial, tally of votes. She said she hopes to have the machine operational later this afternoon or early in the evening.

VALE – Technical difficulties with a voting machine has stalled completing the count of ballots in Malheur County's election.

Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter said Wednesday afternoon that a technician working to repair the machine.

“Hopefully in the next little bit we will be up and running,” said Trotter.

The clerk’s office released unofficial, preliminary numbers at about 9 p.m. Tuesday . The only contested race on the ballot is for the Malheur County Commissioner Position No. 2. That race features incumbent commissioner Larry Wilson against challengers Ron Jacobs and Jim Mendiola.

The preliminary numbers last night showed Jacobs in the lead with 755 votes, or about 37%, while Mendiola was in second place with 709 votes, about 35%. Wilson, a local real estate agent seeking his third term, was a distant third with 566 votes, or about 28%.

“I am hoping within the next three hours to have at least one update,” said Trotter.

