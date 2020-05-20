OBITUARIES

Austin Leroy Barton

September 15, 1926 - May 13, 2020

Austin Leroy Barton, 93, of Vale, Oregon, passed away May 13, at home surrounded by his family.

Leroy was born September 15, 1926 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Austin and Myrtle Barton. He was raised in Butler, Oklahoma, until he was 16 when he relocated to Los Angeles, California.

He enlisted in the Navy just prior to his 18th birthday in 1944. He was assigned to the USS Bon Homme Richard and headed to the Pacific to protect Hawaii and the Philippines.

Following his discharge from the service he relocated to Vale and joined his family where in learned the trade of shoe repair. He purchased his own shop in Nyssa, Oregon and lived there from 1949 to 1952. While in Nyssa, he met the love of his life, Irene Bibbey. They were married July 1, 1951 in Nyssa and moved to Vale in 1952. Together they operated the Vale Shoe Shop until they retired in 1987.

People will tell you what a nice, friendly and witty person he was. He was known for pulling tricks and telling jokes and stories. If you were from Vale or the surrounding area, you knew about the Pencil on a String or the Mongoose and various other puzzles. He loved to play Pinochle and traveled to Harper and Willowcreek to play with friends. He was honored in 1995 to serve as the Grand Marshal of the Vale Rodeo.

He was a member of the Vale Christian Church, Masonic Lodge and the Vale Legion.

Survivors include son, Brent (Pam) Barton of Ontario; daughter LeAnn Davila of Onario; daughter Janeen (Larry) Kressly of Ontario, daughter Renae (Dale) Wilber of Imbler; grandchildren Erin (Craig), Stacy (Jim), Kyle (Britney), Kelsi (Joey), Tyler (Amanda), Toni, Tessa (Jonny), Skeeter (Manuel), Cynthia, Tony (Amy), Emily (Pat), Andy (Lauren), Whitney and Ben; great grandchildren, Jasmine, Jace, Paisley, Austin, Antonio, Treyton, Emma, Ellie, River, Knox, Ethan, Tate, Easton, Luca and Henri; numerous nieces and nephews; sister Norma Jean Perdue of Nyssa and sister-in-law Mildred Cayford of Nampa.

He was preceded in death by his wife Irene; his parents Austin and Myrtle Barton; brother-in-law Don Perdue; brother and sister-in-law Dick and Valetta Mason.

He was a loving, caring, supportive husband, father, grandfather and friend that will be greatly missed by all. He always had a smile and a story to tell and once you met him he would know you from then on. He always took time for everyone.

Memorial services will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Vale on Friday, May 22 at 1 p.m. Please remember to practice social distancing.Memorials may be made to the Vale Legion.

DEATHS:

Wayne Palmer, 88, of Ontario, died May 9 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Sandra K. Hart, 77, of New Plymouth, died May 9 at her home in New Plymouth. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Leslie L. Odgers, 61, of New Plymouth, died May 11 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Ray E. Hickman, 31, of Weiser, died May 9. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Lillie Lucrist Sturgill, 69, of Ontario, died May 9 at a local nursing home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Tyler J. Hardy, 22, of Great Falls, Montana, formerly of Payette, died May 10, as a result of a dirt bike accident. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette, Idaho.

Alice Joyce Gipson, 75, of Ontario, died May 13 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

