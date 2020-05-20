EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Mill Worker, Transportation Supervisor, Highway Contracted, Heavy Equipment Mechanic, Ranch Worker

MILL WORKER

Full-time-permanent position at busy mining company in Adrian, OR

Apply at Oregon Employment Dept. (541) 889-5394

_________________________________________________________________________________________

The Adrian School District has an opening for Transportation Supervisor, beginning July 1, 2020. This position is part time, salary is DOE and qualifies for benefits. Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office, 305 Owyhee St., Adrian OR 97901. For full details, job description, and to access an application, visit www.adriansd.com or contact the school district at 541-372-2335. Position will remain open until filled. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Highway Contracted

Mail route Sub Mail Carrier. Approximately 100 miles round trip a day. $100.00 a day guaranteed 4 days a month, more if covering vacations. Requirements: Personal vehicle, good driving record, drug test, and a background check.

If interested call 541-216-0296

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Heavy Equipment Mechanic

The Mine Mechanic position is located at our Drewsey, OR mine site. This is a full-time position with a schedule of 4on/4off with 12-hour shifts. During the summer mining season camp trailers are available to stay in during the scheduled shift.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safe work practices.

· Troubleshoot and repair mine equipment (haul trucks, excavator, grader, dozer, etc.) as needed.

· Fulfill preventative maintenance program requirements and perform PM’s on a set schedule.

· Perform general maintenance and inspection of brakes, drive lines, tires, engines, fluid systems and frames.

· Examines protective guards, loose bolts, and specified safety devices on trucks, excavators, bulldozers, and all other support equipment including travel trailers.

· Sample fluids.

· Fueling and lubrication of equipment.

· Order parts, oil, fuel and supplies to maintain productivity.

· Keep records as required.

· Follow all federal and state safety regulations and company safety policies/procedures

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience; and one year of heavy equipment maintenance experience.

· Strong technical and troubleshooting skills.

· Ability to communicate effectively; written and oral.

· Ability to work independently.

· Ability to obtain a Class A license with doubles/tanker endorsement; if needed.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

US Silica/EP Minerals supports a drug-free culture. Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

Equal Opportunity Employer

_________________________________________________________________________________________

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452