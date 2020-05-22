MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

Vale High seniors took home a total of $13,200 in scholarships from FFA.

VALE – The COVID-19 pandemic took a lot away from the Vale FFA, but it did not dampen the organization’s generosity. Seven students graduating from Vale High this year received scholarships from the school’s FFA program.

The awards total $13,200.

“The quality of this year’s applicants is outstanding and we are thrilled to be able to help them with their future endeavors with these awards,” Jason Chamberlain, foundation board president and 2001 scholarship recipient, said in a statement. “The continuing support of the community has been amazing and this program would not be possible without that backing.”

The program announced the recipients last week. The organization conducted interviews in March, just prior to the permanent closure of schools this school year.

Since the scholarship program kicked off in 1992, 180 scholarships totaling $180,045 have been awarded.

Vale FFA plans on holding its annual Harvest Auction Fundraiser on Oct. 17 this year.

Scholarship winners for the class of 2020 are: Anna Saunders, $2,300; Matthew McBride, $2,300; Justin Buhrig, $2,000; Morgan Hager, $2,000; Rachel Wolfe, $2,000; Paloma Bueno, $1,300; and Blake Reed, $1,300.

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!