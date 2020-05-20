MALHEUR COUNTY ELECTIONS

Ron Jacobs holds an early lead over Jim Mendiola while incumbent commissioner Larry Wilson is a distant third in the GOP race for county commissioner position 2.

VALE - Incumbent Malheur County Commissioner Larry Wilson trailed challengers Ron Jacobs and Jim Mendiola in the first results for the Republican primary for county commissioner position No. 2 Tuesday night.

The initial results, released by the Malheur County Clerk's Office at 9 p.m. showed Jacobs in the lead with 755 votes while Mendiola was in second place with 709 votes. Wilson was a distant third with 566 votes.

The race for the Malheur County Commissioner position No. 2 was the only crucial contested local race. The Republican winner will face Democrat Byron Shock in the general election. Shock is unopposed in his party's primary.

In the race for the Oregon's 2nd Congressional seat, local voters were solidly behind former state senator Cliff Bentz. Bentz led with 1,665 local votes. Knute Buehler collected 211 votes.

