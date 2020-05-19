Free CORONAVIRUS: LIFE IN MALHEUR COUNTY

Organizers elected to cancel the 75th edition of the local June event Monday. The rodeo, which has grown in popularity recently, attracted more than 1,500 people in 2019.

NYSSA – The 2020 Nyssa Nite Rodeo has been canceled.

The event, which would celebrate its 75th year in June, was scrubbed because of the COVID-19 virus outbreak and Gov. Kate Brown’s restrictions on large gatherings, said Nyssa Nite Rodeo president Kim Speelman early Tuesday.

“The hit on our sponsors is the biggest thing from not holding it, and we don’t want anyone to get sick or go against the governor’s orders,” said Speelman.

Earlier this month, Brown announced a broad outline to reopen the state in phases, but still required a prohibition on gatherings of 25 or more people. The governor said that fairs and festivals should be cancelled through September.

Last week, the governor approved a plan to lift COVID-19 virus restrictions for the county, allowing businesses to reopen with certain restrictions.

Speelman said the rodeo board had “big plans” to mark the rodeo’s 75th year. The rodeo is typically held the second weekend in June.

“We really wanted to do it. But we will start working on next year now,” said Speelman.

Gross proceeds from the rodeo last year were between $60,000 and $63,000, Speelman said. About 1,700 people attended the two-night stint of the rodeo in 2019, she said.

The Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo, usually held in late May, also was canceled. Organizers said in a Facebook post that it will not be rescheduled this year, but will be back in 2021.

Also last week, the Malheur County Fair was canceled because of the virus outbreak.

