Given the green light to relax restrictions, Malheur County stepped up on Friday as barbershops were busy and restaurants opened for dine-in customers – albeit with a few modifications.

Jax Hale, 3, gets ready to spread some hand sanitizer before he gets his haircut at the Plaza Barbershop in Ontario Friday morning. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Plaza Inn Restaurant owner Jason Jungling was busy Friday morning sanitizing tables, chairs and counters. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The sign outside the Plaza Barbershop in Ontario spells out the new rules required to enter and get a hair trim. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Salvador Sanchez, owner of Fiesta Guadalajara in Ontario, was all smiles as he stopped by the Plaza Inn Friday morning with his family for some breakfast. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Plaza Inn Restaurant was open for business Friday morning but customer traffic was slow. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

For the first time in weeks food could be served inside the Plaza Inn Restaurant Friday morning. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Heidy Muñoz, owner of Gloria's Hidden Beauty Salon in Nyssa, works on Magdalena Jimenez's hair Friday. Jimenez was Muñoz's first customer after two months of being shut down. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Magdalena Jimenez went in for a perm and cut Friday after her hairdresser reopened for business. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Thunderegg Coffee Company has staggered seating, with a few tables closed to enforce social distancing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Cerena Duarte takes an order at Thunderegg Coffee Company in Nyssa while owner Chris Haun works at the back. All staff are wearing masks when serving customers. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Through the window a customer can be seen seated inside Thunderegg Coffee Company in Nyssa. The coffee shop now has staggered seating, with a few tables closed to enforce social distancing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A sign at Thunderegg Coffee Company explains the missing carafes of black coffee. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

At Bob's Steak N' Spirits in Nyssa, all the stools –about 13 of them – are now gone from the bar in order to enforce social distancing. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

At Bob's Steak N' Spirits, several tables were removed and the tabletops were cleared of silverware and condiments. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

With salad bars restricted, Bob's Steak N' Spirits is repurposing the space to hold condiments and toppings. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Bob's Steak N' Spirits lost about 35% of its seating when it reopened Friday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

At Nails by Jenn, Hair by Them in Vale, customers and employees don facemarks Friday after the salon reopened. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A sign outside Nails by Jenn, Hair by Them in Vale reminds customers that masks are now necessary when entering the salon. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

