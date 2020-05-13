OBITUARIES

Paul Wesley Shaw

March 21, 1941~ May 1, 2020

Paul Wesley Shaw was born in Nyssa, Oregon, on March 21, 1941, to Herbert and L.C. Shaw. Paul passed away in Gold Beach, Oregon on May 1, 2020.

He was the youngest of eight children. Paul graduated from high school in Vale, Oregon, and moved to Fresno, California, where he spent 56 years. He owned Shaw Steel Structures and Shaw Construction and built hundreds of buildings throughout the Western United States. He and his wife, Mildred “Mickey” Shaw, moved to Gold Beach in 2017.

Paul is survived by Mickey Shaw, his wife of 59 years; their children Wes Shaw, his wife, Gloria, Tangee Pinheiro and her husband, Helder. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Koen Shaw, his fiancé, Adriana, Kyler Shaw, Janae Gillett and her husband Jason. He is also survived by his brother, Dave Shaw, his sister, Rachael Gilbert, four brothers-in-law and four sisters-in-law.

DEATHS:

Shelly M. Goodfellow, 67, of Fruitland, died April 29 at the Fruitland St. Lukes ER. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette

John Melvin DePonte, 82, of Ontario, died May 3 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Elmer Sr. Duncan, 72, of Vale, May 4 at his home in Vale. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Toni Lyn Wright, 71, of Ontario, died May 3 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Alice Doraine Keele, 94, of Ontario, died May 1 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Wayne Palmer, 88, of Ontario, died at his home May 9 at his home. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

