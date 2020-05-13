EMPLOYMENT

Positions available include Owyhee Irrigation District, Mill Worker, Transportation Supervisor, Transportation Maintenance, Ranch Worker.

The Adrian School District has an opening for Transportation Supervisor, beginning July 1, 2020. This position is part time, salary is DOE and qualifies for benefits. Interested applicants may pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office, 305 Owyhee St., Adrian OR 97901. For full details, job description, and to access an application, visit www.adriansd.com or contact the school district at 541-372-2335. Position will remain open until filled. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

MILL WORKER

Full-time-permanent position at busy mining company in Adrian, OR

Apply at Oregon Employment Dept. (541) 889-5394

Help wanted:

General Ranch Worker

Needed

Start immediately.

208-741-0452

The Owyhee Irrigation District is seeking to fill a full-time Dam Tender position at the Owyhee Dam.

This position requires the employee to live at the Dam site located 30 miles Southwest of Nyssa, Oregon.

Basic skills requested are as follows:

• Mechanical and hydraulic background

• Basic understanding of electrical

• Be willing to live at the job site in a semi-isolated remote setting (housing provided)

• Must have great people skills and enjoy working with others

• Must be able to pass a federal background check and drug test

• Must be in good physical health to meet job demands

• Self-motivated

• This job requires being on call 24 hours a day

• Be willing to work varying work schedules when required

• Have average computer skills

• Have a good working relationship with state and federal governments and the public

• Basic first aid and CPR training

• Basic carpentry and repair skills

• The job requires an active person who can perform all types of maintenance, such as lawn care,

cleaning of bathrooms and office buildings, painting, and building repairs of all types

• This job requires a one-year probation period

• This job also requires you to perform security at the Owyhee Dam

• Wage will be based on experience

• Knowledge about hydropower production is not required but highly encouraged

We are now accepting applications. The position will remain open until filled. For more information

regarding this job position, salary, or benefits, please visit our website www.owyheeirrigation.org or call

(541) 372-3540.