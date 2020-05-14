Free CORONAVIRUS: Life in Malheur County

Masks are cropping up in all prints and styles as the community gets ready to open. (The Enterprise/File photo)

The demand for face masks is likely to go up with word that Gov. Kate Brown is giving approval to dial back on pandemic-related restrictions and some businesses open or expand operations.

Health authorities say medical masks should be spared for health care workers and first responders. Some other workers will be required to wear face masks, such as those in grocery stores and pharmacies and those providing personal service in salons and barbers.

State and county health officials also are urging anyone to wear a mask who is moving around in public. Officials note that just about any cloth item can be used for a face covering, from a bandana to a T-shirt.

The Enterprise put out the call to see who has a supply of masks available or can make face masks for you. Here are the folks we heard from, and readers can find additional offers on our earlier Facebook post.

Exzacht Sewing & Alterations – Vale

Cost: $10 each

Call or text Cathy Zacharias at 541-216-1839.

100% cotton, pleated masks, with or without nose piece or filter pocket. Adult and child sized. Order form and pictures available at exzachtsewing.com.

Jessica Sage – Nyssa

Cost: $5

Contact [email protected] or 541-216-0136

Masks are made to order.

Mask Ontario Save Our City

Cost: Free

Message the group on Facebook.

Kait Lofton – Willowcreek

Cost: Free, but donations for materials are welcome.

Call or text 541-892-5689.

Nancy Hadfield Oakes – Ontario

Cost: First one or two masks are free, $4 each thereafter

Text 541-709-1032.

Quilting Company of Oregon – Ontario

Cost: $7 each

Call 208-403-4254 or email [email protected]

Adrian Kershaw – Ontario

Cost: single layer masks are free, pleated double layer masks are available by donation. $5-$10 is the suggested donation.

Email [email protected] or text 541-212-0230. Contactless pick-up can be arranged.

Big Sky Sportswear, Inc. – Fruitland

Cost: $12 each

Visit shopbigsky.net to customize and purchase your mask directly on the site.

ABM Alterations – Payette

Cost: $5 each

Reach out to ABM Alterations on Facebook or call or text 208-401-6647.

