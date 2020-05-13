MALHEUR COUNTY BUSINESS

Top Crop opened for business at 297 S.E. 10th St. this week. This is the store's second location following a first shop in Eugene.

From left: Top Crop managers Nick Spoor, Austin Chadderdon, Jackson Seaman and co-owner Matt Chadwick. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

ONTARIO – The most recent addition to Ontario’s pot shops opened Monday. But co-owner Matt Chadwick had been getting inquiries about Top Crop for months.

“It’s been nonstop,” he said last week as yet another car turned into the parking lot to ask him if the place was open.

People have called, messaged and peeked through the windows.

The dispensary, located at 297 S.E. 10th St., will be open seven days a week and will offer medical and recreational marijuana products. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and through the weekends.

TopCrop is the fifth marijuana dispensary in town, but Chadwick says the business is filling a niche.

“We like to consider ourselves one of the more high-end, high quality shops,” he said.

Chadwick teamed up with childhood friends to open the store, but it’s not his first venture into the pot scene. Top Crop’s first location was in Eugene in 2018.

“We bought a failing business, came in and turned it around and doubled profits in less than a year,” he said of the dispensary’s Eugene location.

The new site is fired up with the same model, he said, emphasizing quality at reasonable prices.

Making those connections in the western side of the state means Top Crop is bringing in something a little different, Chadwick added.

“We have very good relationships with what we consider high-quality producers,” he said.

One of the goals of the business is to normalize cannabis.

“We want this to be a place where everybody feels comfortable coming in,” Chadwick said.

They’re also adhering to guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19. Sneeze guards separate the business’s 22 employees from its clients.

The shop also offers curbside pick-up.

Have a news tip? Reporter Yadira Lopez: [email protected] or 541-473-3377.

