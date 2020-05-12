Free Coronavirus Outbreak

Two sessions will be held Wednesday and can be accessed either online or by phone. The webinars are sponsored by the Malheur County COVID-19 Task Force.

ONTARIO – The Malheur County COVID-19 Task Force will sponsor two webinars for business owners and managers this week in preparation of the county’s limited reopening.

The county recently delivered its plan to reopen to the governor’s office and will learn later this week if it can enter Phase I reopening status May 15.

The webinars will be held Wednesday, May 13 for retail, personal services, restaurants and bars. Personal services businesses are defined as barbershops, hair salons, esthetician practices, medical spas, facial spas, day spas, non-medical massage therapy services, nail and tanning salons and tattoo/piercing parlors.

All webinars will be recorded and made available on the Malheur County Health Department website at malheurhealth.org.

The retail specific webinar for reopening will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Interested individuals can join the retail guidance webinar at https://www.gotomeet.me/MCPZ/retail or by calling 1 (224) 501-3412. The access code is 591-095-813.

The personal services webinar will be from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. and can be accessed at https://www.gottomeet.me/MCPZ/personal_services or by calling 1 (571) 317-3112. The access code is 146-791-037.