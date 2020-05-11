Free Coronavirus Outbreak

The first testing session will be in Nyssa Tuesday and the second will be held in Vale Thursday. Both events begin at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. There is no charge for the testing.

The Malheur County Health Department will sponsor two COVID-19 testing sites this week in Nyssa and in Vale. (CDC file art)

NYSSA – Malheur County will host two drive-thru COVID-19 testing events this week.

The first testing session will be Tuesday, May 12, at Nyssa High School. The second drive-thru testing event will be Thursday, May 14, at Wadleigh Park in Vale.

Both events will begin at 10 a.m. and run through 2 p.m. Each event will focus only on individuals who live or work within the county. There is no charge for the testing.

Nyssa High School is at 824 Adrian Blvd. while Wadleigh Park is at 300 Main St. South, in Vale.

According to the Malheur County Health Department, a person will qualify for testing if they have two or more symptoms – fever within the last three days, cough, shortness of breath – or just one symptom and one of 14 other risk factors.

The risk factors include a weakened immune system, cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney or chronic liver disease or close contact with an individual with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case within the past 14 days.

Testing will also be available for first responders and frontline health care workers. The health department has about 200 tests available.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars at all times and testing is limited to four individuals per vehicle who must be seated at a working window. Participants will be required to fill out a screening form.

Once the test results come back to the county, each individual tested will be notified by a health department nurse.

This is the second such testing done by the county. The first was April 29 at the Malheur County Fairgrounds, where 39 people were tested. All were negative for the coronavirus.

For more information, contact the health department at 541-889-7279.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

HELP THE COMMUNITY GET THE FACTS….

As long as we can, the Malheur Enterprise will provide free access to all stories related to COVID-19. With businesses closed and not advertising, community support for this service is vital. Help one of two ways:

SUBSCRIBE - $5 a month, automatically.

DONATE - to provide additional support. You can also mail a check: Malheur Enterprise, PO Box 310 Vale OR 97918. Donor identities are confidential unless the donor specifies otherwise. Thank you!