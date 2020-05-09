Adam Tolman, left, and Steven Marshall loaded flower baskets onto a table to speed up the set-up time ahead of the Vale FFA flower sale Friday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
VALE – Volunteers arrived at the greenhouse early Friday ro help set up for the Vale FFA's biggest fundraiser. Cars lined up around the block long before the 8 a.m. kick-off time to purchase flower baskets and other plants in a drive-thru procession.
Volunteers put the finishing touches on the tables before the sale kicks off. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Vale FFA advisor Anna-Marie Chamberlain loads plants onto a customer's vehicle. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Students typically help out at the sale, but with COVID-19 restrictions barring kids from participating in certain school functions, community members stepped up to the plate to take their place. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Hanging flower baskets are among the most popular items sold by FFA. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Kirsten Bruckmaster places petunias on display. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Customers drove through the sale, choosing items from their windows as volunteers loaded up the vehicles. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Cars began lining up about a half hour before the sale kicked off at 8 a.m. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Customers drove up to a table to pay for their items. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
A volunteer carries the popular flower baskets. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
About a half dozen volunteers arrived at the greenhouse early in the morning to help set up. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
Petunias on display. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
A variety of petunias were on sale this year, along with marigolds, succulents, tomatoes and strawberries. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
The Vale High School greenhouse before everything was taken outside for Friday's sale. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)
