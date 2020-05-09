Free MALHEUR COUNTY EDUCATION

Volunteers put on the annual Vale FFA flower sale Friday morning as cars lined up around the block. An additional sale at the high school kicks off at 8 a.m. Saturday until plants sell out.

Adam Tolman, left, and Steven Marshall loaded flower baskets onto a table to speed up the set-up time ahead of the Vale FFA flower sale Friday. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

VALE – Volunteers arrived at the greenhouse early Friday ro help set up for the Vale FFA's biggest fundraiser. Cars lined up around the block long before the 8 a.m. kick-off time to purchase flower baskets and other plants in a drive-thru procession.

Volunteers put the finishing touches on the tables before the sale kicks off. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Vale FFA advisor Anna-Marie Chamberlain loads plants onto a customer's vehicle. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Students typically help out at the sale, but with COVID-19 restrictions barring kids from participating in certain school functions, community members stepped up to the plate to take their place. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Hanging flower baskets are among the most popular items sold by FFA. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Kirsten Bruckmaster places petunias on display. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Customers drove through the sale, choosing items from their windows as volunteers loaded up the vehicles. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Cars began lining up about a half hour before the sale kicked off at 8 a.m. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Customers drove up to a table to pay for their items. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A volunteer carries the popular flower baskets. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

About a half dozen volunteers arrived at the greenhouse early in the morning to help set up. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

Petunias on display. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

A variety of petunias were on sale this year, along with marigolds, succulents, tomatoes and strawberries. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

The Vale High School greenhouse before everything was taken outside for Friday's sale. (The Enterprise/Yadira Lopez)

