Free CORONAVIRUS: LIFE IN MALHEUR COUNTY

When counties get permission to open in Oregon, businesses will face a range of restrictions, from restaurants to barbers to boutiques. Oregonians are to continue to have their role to play, the state says.

State officials on Thursday released new guidance for steps needs to ensure the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t get out of control while reducing restrictions.

Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority have outlined what are key health issues that will be monitored.

The state’s guidance is a mix – general rules for Oregonians, a relaxation of some restrictions for specific businesses, and then detailed rules for businesses and organizations in counties permitted to move towards opening. The soonest counties can live by looser rules would be Friday, May 15.

Here are key documents directly from Brown’s office:

GENERAL GUIDANCE AND OVERVIEW:

DOCUMENT: Requirements to open

DOCUMENT: Guidance for individuals

DOCUMENT: Guidance for employers

IN COUNTIES THAN CAN OPEN:

DOCUMENT: Guidance for retailers

DOCUMENT: Guidance for restaurants, bars

DOCUMENT: Guidance for salons, barbers and other personal services

DOCUMENT: Guidance for outdoor recreation

RELATED COVERAGE:

Governor eases restrictions - you can buy furniture - but major events are likely gone until at least September