State officials on Thursday released new guidance for steps needs to ensure the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t get out of control while reducing restrictions.
Gov. Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority have outlined what are key health issues that will be monitored.
The state’s guidance is a mix – general rules for Oregonians, a relaxation of some restrictions for specific businesses, and then detailed rules for businesses and organizations in counties permitted to move towards opening. The soonest counties can live by looser rules would be Friday, May 15.
Here are key documents directly from Brown’s office:
GENERAL GUIDANCE AND OVERVIEW:
DOCUMENT: Requirements to open
DOCUMENT: Guidance for individuals
DOCUMENT: Guidance for employers
IN COUNTIES THAN CAN OPEN:
DOCUMENT: Guidance for retailers
DOCUMENT: Guidance for restaurants, bars
DOCUMENT: Guidance for salons, barbers and other personal services
DOCUMENT: Guidance for outdoor recreation
