OBITUARIES

Dollie Louise Jackson Wiggins, Roger Alan Fox, Betty V. Marcroft, Patty Ronneburg, Noemi Velasco, Kenneth Rocky Vivier, Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson, Shirley Ann Giacomo, Karen L. Schaeffer, Leeman Arthur White, Clara R. Glascock

Dollie Louise Jackson Wiggins

October 15, 1931-April 24, 2020

Dollie Louise Jackson Wiggins, 88, Ontario, passed peacefully into rest April 24 at home with loved ones. Vault interment with a private family service took place April 28 at Valley View Cemetery in Vale under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Dollie was born October 15, 1931, at home near Edgar Springs, Missouri, to Frank and Elsie Jackson, the third of seven children. Often, she shared fond memories of her early years in Missouri before her family moved to a farm near Weiser, Idaho, in 1942. In 1945, the family moved to a farm northwest of Ontario.

A 1949 graduate of Ontario High School, it was during her senior year that she met Russell Wiggins, a boy who’d recently moved to the area. They wed August 5, 1950. After spending more than a decade working on ranches in the Pendleton area, Dollie and Russell purchased a farm in the Willowcreek community near Vale. They remained on the farm there for 50 years before retiring and moving to Ontario.

An avid reader, Dollie also created many beautiful quilts and crocheted pieces. Frequently hosting family gatherings at their home, Dollie was a wonderful cook. She cherished her family and expressed her love to them through the gifts of hospitality and baking.

Dollie is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lawrence and John Jackson, sister Maxine Davies, and daughter, Shelley Wiggins.

Survivors include her husband, Russell; three children and their spouses, Doug and Debbie Wiggins of Vale, Kim and Linnie Ann Wiggins of Vale, Shanna and Scott Hatfield of Milton-Freewater; grandchildren and their spouses, Karla and Joe Friend, Matt and Jessica Wiggins, Amanda and Marc Zander, Sonia and Don Schoorl, Travis and Katie Currey, and Chad and Kara Currey; and great-grandchildren Jessie, Katie, and Will Friend, Trais and Tipton Eklund, Linzie Wiggins, and Tristan Zander; sisters, Marilyn Whitney of Eagle, Idaho, and Becky Malloy of Boise; and brother, Jess Jackson of Ontario, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorial contributions to Heart n’ Home Hospice and Palliative Care, 1100 NW 12th St., Fruitland, Idaho 83619.

DEATHS:

• Roger Alan Fox, 82, of Vale, died April 23 at home. Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.

• Betty V. Marcroft, 79, of Payette, died April 27. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

• Patty Ronneburg, 65, of Ontario, died April 27. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

• Noemi Velasco, 37, of Ontario, died April 25, at home. Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

• Kenneth Rocky Vivier, 57, of Payette, died April 29 at home in Payette. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Elva Stella (Fenn) Simpson, 92, of Adrian, died April 30 at a local hospital. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

• Shirley Ann Giacomo, 73, of Payette, died May 2 at home. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Karen L. Schaeffer, 65, of Weiser, died May 4 at her sister’s home in Weiser. Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.

• Leeman Arthur White, 81, of Fruitland, died May 3 at home. Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

• Clara R. Glascock, 98, of Nyssa, died May 4 at a local assisted living facility. Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

LEARN HOW TO PLACE AN OBITUARY: Contact Autumn Butler, Enterprise office manager, at [email protected] or call 514-473-3377.